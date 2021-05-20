Advertisement

While COVID hospitalizations are down, people seeking help for other diseases

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that this is the case all over the country and that it’s proving that the vaccines are effective in preventing disease and transmission.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID positivity rate in South Dakota is dropping, and experts are attributing the trend to the rising amount of people getting vaccinated.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that this is the case all over the country and that it’s proving that the vaccines are effective in preventing disease and transmission.

COVID hospitalizations also continue to decrease, making room for more non-COVID patients.

Kurra said that because of all this new space, hospitals remain full to tend to people who didn’t seek care for other illnesses during the height of the pandemic.

”We’re talking about cancer patients that, unfortunately, could not or did not seek treatment because of COVID, and now we’re seeing a large rise in those kinds of cases.”

Kurra said that the drop in cases and hospitalizations is a good indication to expect a “return to normal” later this summer.

