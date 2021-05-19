Advertisement

Rapid City Street Department demonstrates pothole filling for Public Works Week

Here's a look at the pothole after it was filled in.
Here's a look at the pothole after it was filled in.(State Transportation Department)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Something every driver has to deal with from time to time is an unfortunate encounter with a pothole.

Around this time of year, potholes tend to pop up even more.

A freeze cycle causes the pavement to break underneath and the ground to crumble.

The Rapid Street Department works day and night to try and fill as many potholes as they can while taking care of any other street maintenance.

“We have a night crew that comes on and addresses issues at night. They sweep the main lines, they sweep the downtown core every Sunday night, and then go out into the main lines and do potholes at night if we need to. There’s a lot of things behind the scenes that the public doesn’t see and probably doesn’t even realize that we’re out at night,” said Rapid City, Street Department Superintendent, Dale Pfeifle.

The potholes are fixed by cleaning out the damaged area, shooting oil and asphalt into the hole, and microfiber blade it into place.

If you have a pothole you would like to see fixed, contact the pothole hotline at (605) 394-4152.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
34-year-old Larry Walking stands accused of running over his older brother, Paul Walking, while...
‘I hurt my family’; Rapid City man charged after allegedly killing brother with car
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn to face demolition
Rapid City man arrested after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Fatal crash in Meade County

Latest News

For the duration of the pandemic, a number of people used both state and federal unemployment...
Some people required to pay back pandemic unemployment assistance
5000 books were donated to the South Dakota Department of Health office in Rapid City...
Book drive provides 5000 books for South Dakota Department of Health
National Bike Month brings community bike tour and honorable recognition to Rapid City
COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in SD