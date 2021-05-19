Advertisement

Increasing Chance of Strong Storms late this Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today a weak cold front will bring slightly cooler air to the area. Instead of upper 70s, Rapid City highs will be in the middle 70s.

Strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday as an upper level low approaches from the west. Large hail and damaging winds are possible with any storm tomorrow and Friday, but not everyone will experience severe weather.

The weekend will be cooler with a few showers, then warmer and drier weather returns early next week.

