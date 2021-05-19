Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Sloppy Joe Bunners

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious recipe with a different set of ingredients than a normal Sloppy Joe is made with.

First, brown 2 pounds of ground beef with 1 cup onion. Drain excess grease.

Place meat mixture in a crockpot and add a can of cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/3 cup chili sauce, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce and a tablespoon of dry mustard. Stir to combine and cover and cook for about an hour on high, 2 hours on low.

Serve with buns.

