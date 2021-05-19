Eagle Butte, S.D. (KOTA) - The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has entered into a legal battle between Governor Noem and the U.S. Department of Interior. By filing this motion, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is effectively entering into an already existing civil suit on the basis that they have a personal and territorial stake in its legal outcome. Below is the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s press release regarding this matter.

Remi Bald Eagle,

Intergovernmental Affairs

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

(605) 218-0011

NEWS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.

Eagle Butte, SD May 15, 2021- The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has filed a motion to intervene in a legal battle Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota has initiated against the U.S. Department of Interior regarding the denial of a permit to have fireworks at Mt. Rushmore this summer. In the lawsuit and on the permit the Governor falsely stated the State of South Dakota and federal government consulted with Tribal governments regarding the impact of the fireworks at Mt. Rushmore. The office of the Chairman has no record of any consultations with the State of South Dakota or the federal government regarding fireworks in the sacred Black Hills. The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is compelled to intervene in the lawsuit based on the misrepresentation of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the people of the Great Sioux Nation by Governor Kristi Noem on official records. While the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is well aware that no state or federal government ever takes consultation with Tribal nations seriously, this incident of utilizing a politically appointed state office of tribal relations to negate serious consultations with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is indicative of policies detrimental for government-to-government relationships to continue in good faith. The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe will not allow the voice of the people be silenced by improper communication or misrepresentation by Governor Kristi Noem.

