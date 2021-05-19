Book drive provides 5000 books for South Dakota Department of Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 5000 books were donated to the South Dakota Department of Health office in Rapid City Wednesday, adding to the more than 170,000 Readiatrics has donated in total.

Readiatrics, created by a Rapid City couple almost 20 years ago, is a yearly book drive donating previously loved and gently used children’s literature.

For the eighth year, the books were donated to the South Dakota Department of Health.

This years’ 5000 books will give children access to stories they can keep and cherish and use to grow their love of reading and bond with family members.

The books are distributed to caregivers who serve Rapid City, Ellsworth, and the Pine Ridge reservation.

”A lot of times, they’re coming in for services with our WIC office, which is a nutrition education program,” said Carrie Churchill, home visiting program manager for the South Dakota Department of Health. “Part of that is getting weighed and measured and poked a little bit and that’s not always fun for kids. We also see a lot of kids for immunizations. When they can come in for something that’s not so fun and leave with a book that’s a positive. They are so excited about that.”

The children’s books are a perfect substitute to a sucker or sticker, something they can keep for a long time while helping build a bond with reading and their parents/guardians.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.