Advertisement

Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent skirmishes with Palestinians, making clear in a call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by day’s end.

Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of their conversation.

There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire or conveyed such a level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a U.N. Security Council statement that would have addressed a cease-fire. The administration’s handling opened a divide between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom have called for a cease-fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
34-year-old Larry Walking stands accused of running over his older brother, Paul Walking, while...
‘I hurt my family’; Rapid City man charged after allegedly killing brother with car
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn to face demolition
Rapid City man arrested after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Fatal crash in Meade County

Latest News

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater...
10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer
"Loki" debuts June 9 on Disney+.
Hollywood Minute: New ‘Loki,’ ‘Black Widow’ clips
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel