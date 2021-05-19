A Nice Mid-Week Shaping Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our weather will be getting rather sketchy in about 48 hours. For the first time this year we are looking at the slight risk for severe weather moving into our area. This is about a two out of five on the severe weather scale. So a solid chance for large hail, heavy downpours and strong winds are possible for Thursday and into Friday. We are not expecting anything tornadic at this time, but as you know weather changes and an errant tornado is not impossible.

We are watching a cool front sweep in and the warm air that is in place courtesy of the current ridge, is playing with our instability. That battle is what causes thunderstorms that can drift into the strong to severe side. Right now the timing is looking like the storms will start in the afternoon and linger into the early morning hours of Friday.

Once the front passes, our temperatures will respond with cooler conditions. We will be back to what is considered average for this time of the year.

Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

