National Campgrounds make their debut, nature’s neat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - National campgrounds have opened up for the season, giving people the opportunity to juggle all of the fun that campgrounds have to offer. Whether you’re skipping rocks, or climbing on them, or just sitting on them, there’s no doubt that there’s a lot to do in nature. During 2020, people came to realize that with campgrounds seeing their biggest year yet, and 2021 is projected to be even bigger.

Ty Ann Gerbracht, Operations Manager for Forest Recreation, has a feeling it’s going to be a busy one.

“Our reservations are up substantially from last year, and last year we had a record year. Last year, it was the perfect social distanced recreational activity that people had to do. They found a way to get back to nature,” says Gerbracht, “went camping and they thought that was really nice, so we’re going to do that again this year.”

What are these nice things that people seemed to have fallen in love?

Bradley Block, the Recreation Program Manager with Black Hills National Forest, has an idea of what that might be.

“Boy oh boy, to go hiking, fishing, paddle boarding - just enjoying nature with your family and friends. We’ve got 1 point two million acres,” says Block, “why not get out and take on some adventures?”

All kinds of people have been enchanted by nature.

“It’s really interesting to see how families interact with the outdoors. I mean, it’s very clear some families show up and you can tell that they’re outdoorsy, They’ve been doing this for a long time. They’re really adventurous. Other families, you can tell this a new adventure for them. People tested the waters, they got out and did some things they probably weren’t very used to,” says Block, “maybe something completely new. Now, they’ve been bit by the bug and they’re going to come back out this year. Everything shows, statistically, that it’s going to be a banner year, not just for us but for everybody.”

Be sure to reserve your campsite before you drop by, because those spots are going fast.

“We’re bracing ourselves and we’re waiting,” says Gerbracht, “you guys come on in.”

