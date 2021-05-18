Looking back at an organization that benefited from the Vision Fund

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday, the Rapid City Council discussed the next round of Vision Fund projects.

They appointed the committee and decided to accept applications from May 24 through July 23.

In 1972, voters approved a half-penny sales tax to help fund the building of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

In the 1990s, voters kept the tax In an effort to support more community projects. One of these projects was the construction of Wellfully.

“We’re a small nonprofit trying to help kids that quite frankly just normal kids that haven’t had the right breaks,” said Wellfully CEO, Burke Eilers. “So, now we can give them the opportunity to be treated with dignity and respect in a safe facility and get them on the right track so that they can be successful adults.”

Wellfully has 3 facilities including a group home, an addiction unit, and a psychiatric treatment facility.

The organization, formerly known as Wellsprings, was located in old governor homes near the fairground. Eilers said over the past couple of years there’s been an increase in demand for both group homes and an addiction facility and Wellsprings was no longer able to provide the necessary services.

“We kind of outgrew it. It was pretty rough around the edges and pretty, kind of dark and gloomy,” said Eilers.

A stark change from the rainbow building the organization now occupies.

“You know all that sort of stuff seems like it might be kind of frivolous, but it actually changes an atmosphere and it can help in the mental health aspect that our kids are facing,” said Eilers, who believes none of this could have been possible without the help of the Vision Fund.

“Without those Vision Funds, we wouldn’t have really even have gotten to first base. We wouldn’t have even been able to even contemplate doing a project like this,” said Eilers.

The building, which can house anywhere from 35 to 40 teenagers, was around 6 million dollars to create. 1.2 million of which came from the Vision Fund.

“I think that it was a pretty creative and innovative thing to do this whole Vision thing and to have the opportunity to fund that big variety of different kinds of projects is really kind of a unique thing to Rapid City. From my understanding, everything the Vision Fund provides money to makes our community better and I think that’s everybody’s wish,” said Eilers.

