Lamplighter Inn to face demolition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lamplighter Inn Property has been sitting around unused since it was sold to Pennington County Last year.

It was approved to be demolished.

The lot adjacent to the Pennington County office buildings has seen better days, and after it’s been demolished, there’s plans to construct a parking lot.

The lot is intended for use by Pennington County employees or people doing business with the county.

The new parking lot would allow people to park closer to some county buildings, something that’s been difficult because of new construction according to the Pennington County Building and Grounds Director, Mike Kuhl.

”Since there’s a lot of things happening around our campus right now with construction projects and such, new parking regulations,” says Kuhl, “we’re trying to make sure we have enough parking to accommodate everything.”

The project will cost roughly 14 thousand dollars and the county is hoping for the demolition to take place sometime this summer.

