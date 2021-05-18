‘I hurt my family’; Rapid City man charged after allegedly killing brother with car

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who was arrested after allegedly running over a family member with his car spoke out in court while receiving his charges.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Larry Edward Walking of Rapid City formally received his charges in Seventh Judicial Circuit Court after he was arrested last Friday night for allegedly running over Paul Walking, 47, while the two and a third occupant were drinking inside a vehicle.

Walking was charged with one count of vehicular homicide and two alternating counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving while having a .08% or more weight of alcohol in his blood.

Both would be considered his fourth offense if found guilty. If convicted of one DUI offense, he cannot be convicted of the other.

Vehicular homicide is a class 3 felony that carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both. Both DUI charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

An RCPD report stated that Paul, the older brother of the suspect, exited the car that night and walked to the rear of the vehicle. Larry then reversed the car over his sibling and ran him over once more after pulling the vehicle forward.

Medics attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the victim could not be resuscitated and was later pronounced deceased.

State’s attorneys claimed that a preliminary breath test conducted at the scene recorded Walking’s blood alcohol level at .278% - more than three times the legal limit. They also alleged the man precipitated the incident by kicking his brother out of the vehicle.

During Walking’s first appearance, the accused spoke directly to family members who were in the courtroom while appearing virtually from the Pennington County Jail, saying “I would like to take the time to say I know I hurt my family.” His attorney cut him off before he could incriminate himself. The judge reminded Walking of his Miranda rights before and during the hearing.

The Rapid City man’s bond was set at $10,000 cash despite the defense asking for a $1,500 cash/surety bond. He was also admitted into the local 24/7 program.

All charges are merely accusations until the defendant is proven guilty in a court of law.

