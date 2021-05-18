Advertisement

City seeks public’s assistance in spotting non-working street lights

By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City’s Traffic Operations Division is reminding the public to contact staff if they see any street lights that are not working properly. The request for vigilance extends to all of Rapid City’s street lighting, including the downtown and well-trafficked areas, but in particular the City’s residential areas. The public is advised to call the Traffic Operations Division at 394-4118 to help keep our streets safe and our City’s traffic running smoothly.

Officials ask that callers give as much information as possible about the location of any non-working light so crews can be dispatched to make repairs in a timely manner. 

Callers can leave a message in the evenings or weekends.

