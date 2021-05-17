Warmer and Chances of Storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A nice day with a few pop-up showers in Oglala Lakota County, but nothing significant. Will this trend continue? Well… not exactly.

Yes, it will get warmer by mid-week, but can we depend on copycat days around here in the Black Hills region? Heck no! So with that, how about for good measure, let’s also add some possible severe weather into the mix.

This time of the year usually finds us in the 65-67° range for our daytime highs, but right now we are looking at temperatures that will top the 80° mark by Thursday.

You will notice a change in our dewpoints as well. It will feel downright sticky over the next few days as a ridge comes in and parks for a few days, but don’t get used to it. There is a Pacific Northwest low that is scheduled to bring in more moisture and the cooler temperatures that will knock us back into reality (with a more normal temperature set) for the weekend.

This elongated area of low pressure will mix it up with the warm air that is already here and bringing us the nice temperatures. The result will be the advent of a few possibly very strong to severe storms to wrap up the week on Thursday and Friday.

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

