Advertisement

Warmer and Chances of Storms

By Rhonda Lee
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A nice day with a few pop-up showers in Oglala Lakota County, but nothing significant. Will this trend continue? Well… not exactly.

Yes, it will get warmer by mid-week, but can we depend on copycat days around here in the Black Hills region? Heck no! So with that, how about for good measure, let’s also add some possible severe weather into the mix.

This time of the year usually finds us in the 65-67° range for our daytime highs, but right now we are looking at temperatures that will top the 80° mark by Thursday.

You will notice a change in our dewpoints as well. It will feel downright sticky over the next few days as a ridge comes in and parks for a few days, but don’t get used to it. There is a Pacific Northwest low that is scheduled to bring in more moisture and the cooler temperatures that will knock us back into reality (with a more normal temperature set) for the weekend.

This elongated area of low pressure will mix it up with the warm air that is already here and bringing us the nice temperatures. The result will be the advent of a few possibly very strong to severe storms to wrap up the week on Thursday and Friday.

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Fatal crash in Meade County
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Latest News

Warm
Warmer in the Black Hills
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warm Start to the Workweek
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Mostly Sunny KEVN
A warmer week ahead, plus some storm chances