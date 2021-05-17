Spearfish organization sewed 7000 masks for community

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the thick of the pandemic, groups, and organizations of all kinds took to cutting and sewing, to provide their communities with a much-needed product. Masks.

An organization in Spearfish, makeSPACE, was one of many who made masks for their community. More than 7000 to be exact.

Masks went to many places throughout the town and area, including 1500 to Spearfish schools and more than 3500 to Monument Health.

”What started as masks for Monument turned into masks for Spearfish,” said Elizabeth Freer, makeSPACE board chair. “We realized at the beginning of the initial lockdown from the pandemic, that we had this entire creative community, and we all kind of lost our sense of purpose and connection.”

makeSPACE is meant to enhance the Spearfish community through arts, cycling, and equity.

Providing sewing machines and cloth, and working with other places like thrift stores and Spearfish Laundry and Dry Cleaning, makeSPACE is now dialing back its efforts as CDC guidelines change and more and more people get vaccinated.

