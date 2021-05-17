Spearfish ice-cream shop teams up BHSU athletics

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University teamed up with one local business to help fund athletic scholarships.

Having a business that’s involved with the community is something that part owner of Leone’s Creamery. Rebecca Williams, strives to have.

“You know making ice-cream is like fun. We love what we do, but when we can partner with the community in different ways it’s very rewarding,” said Williams.

Their latest collaboration?

Teaming up with Black Hills State University’s to create a one-of-a-kind ice-cream flavor for the Yellowjackets with a portion of the sales going to the school’s athletic scholarship fund.

“We’ve always loved collaborating with other local businesses, so when BH reached out to us to see if we wanted to make a branded ice-cream for them, we were really excited,” said Williams.

The ice-cream is the creamery’s sweet cream flavor with a honey caramel swirl and dark chocolate pieces in the shape of honeycombs.

Williams said this flavor was selected out of four other options and recognizes that yellowjackets don’t create honey, but this was just the creative concept that went with the flavor.

The Yellowjacket ice-cream debuted on May 1st and received a positive response from the community.

“Hannah and Rebecca are awesome people to work with and they love the community too. I mean you can see that through their various flavors over the years and it’s super fun to partner up with them and see their passion for Yellowjacket athletics as well,” said Thayer Trenhaile, BHSU’s Assistant Athletic Director.

The new flavor was only available for a limited time, but will continue to make appearances at campus events.

“Our whole concept is that our flavors are always changing. So, the Yellowjacket is available now by the scoop, but it could sell out as early as this weekend. We plan on bringing it back to kind of coordinated with different campus events whether its homecoming week or different things that are happening at the university that’s when we’ll be offering it also at the shop,” said Williams.

