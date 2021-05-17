Advertisement

RCPD asks for public’s help in finding two missing kids

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating two children who were reported missing today.

13 year old Zuey DeLeon was last seen around 12p.m. May 15, in the 900 block of Explorer Street wearing a white hoodie and light blue jeans.

Zuey is a Native American female with brown eyes and brown hair with a stripe of red in the front. She weighs approximately 140 lbs. and stands at 5′4″ tall. Her picture is below.

Zuey DeLeon
Zuey DeLeon (KOTA)

11 year old Brayden DeLeon was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on May 16, riding his bike in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt with neon green and navy blue stripes and black shoes with neon green bottoms. His bike is a faded gray and pink BMX.

Brayden is 4′5″ tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. He is a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. His picture is below.

missing child
missing child(KOTA)

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Zuey and/or Brayden should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Fatal crash in Meade County
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Latest News

The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to...
Dinosaur Park updates could be in the near future
Rapid City man arrested after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Chicago cat fleeing fire survives 5-story jump, walks off
Experts weighing in on mental health stigmas
Mental Health Awareness Month