Rapid City man arrested after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash

By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is in custody today after police say he killed his brother.

34-year-old Larry Walking of Rapid City was charged with vehicular homicide after police say he ran over his brother, Paul.  Twice.

According to police, the accident happened Friday night at the intersection of 7th and Saint Joseph Streets in Rapid City.  According to police, Paul, Larry, and a third person had been parked and were drinking alcohol. At one point, Paul got out of the car and walked to the rear of the vehicle. Police say Larry then put the car in reverse and backed over his brother.  Police went on to say Paul was then run over a second time when Larry put the vehicle in drive to pull forward.

In addition to vehicular Homicide Larry faces charges of driving under the influence and parole violations.

