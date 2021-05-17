Advertisement

Night Court back in session during Summer Nights

Night court basketball game during Summer Nights(KOTA KEVN)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer Nights is making a return to Downtown Rapid City this year -- and so are a handful of extra activities surrounding the weekly event...including one that’s been a slam dunk with area kids.

The Police Activities League will be back with their Night Court 3-on-3 basketball games. It’s open to all kids between the ages of 11 and 16. Games are played on St Joe street between 6th and 7th.

The league was set up to give area youth something fun and safe to do during the busy Summer Nights calendar.

”Night Court started in response to some juvenile issues we were having at summer nights basically a proactive way to take control of the situation. By the time we were up and running our juvenile issues had all but disappeared.”

Games start on June 3 to sign your child up use this link

