Advertisement

Lead underground research facility makes a positive impact on South Dakota economy

Sandford Lab
Sandford Lab(Kota/Kevn)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The deepest underground research lab found its home in Lead, South Dakota in what was formerly known as the Homestake Gold Mine.

The lab hosts a handful of experiments that try to understand how the universe is put together.

A variety of studies are attempted in different areas of science including biology, geology and physics.

After conducting an economic impact analysis, it was discovered the lab has a 1.6-billion-dollar economic impact to South Dakota.

“So, were expecting over these next 10 years to have 572 million of household income generated because of the lab and if you look at each year over that 10-year period, about 1,053 jobs on average per year. Not all here located the lab but if you look at the overall benefit to the state, that we’ve positively impact well over 1,000 jobs in the state within that period.”

The Department of Energy is currently funding the biggest science experiment ever attempted on US soil at the Sanford Underground Research Facility called the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.

It’s an international experiment for neutrino science and proton decay studies.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Sturgis rally Logo
Sturgis Rally logo revealed

Latest News

Yellowjacket Ice cream
Spearfish ice-cream shop teams up BHSU athletics
For 35 years, Greenheart Exchange has found homes, volunteer experiences, and language programs...
Exchange students will call Black Hills home again
The Rushmore mascots
Mount Rushmore mascots, taking the famous faces around the country
Base conducting exercise May 17-21