Lead underground research facility makes a positive impact on South Dakota economy

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The deepest underground research lab found its home in Lead, South Dakota in what was formerly known as the Homestake Gold Mine.

The lab hosts a handful of experiments that try to understand how the universe is put together.

A variety of studies are attempted in different areas of science including biology, geology and physics.

After conducting an economic impact analysis, it was discovered the lab has a 1.6-billion-dollar economic impact to South Dakota.

“So, were expecting over these next 10 years to have 572 million of household income generated because of the lab and if you look at each year over that 10-year period, about 1,053 jobs on average per year. Not all here located the lab but if you look at the overall benefit to the state, that we’ve positively impact well over 1,000 jobs in the state within that period.”

The Department of Energy is currently funding the biggest science experiment ever attempted on US soil at the Sanford Underground Research Facility called the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.

It’s an international experiment for neutrino science and proton decay studies.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.