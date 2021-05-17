Advertisement

Fatal crash in Meade County

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) – One person died and other person was seriously injured in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Sturgis the afternoon of May 16.

Police say a 2017 Ford Transit Van, was headed north when the driver attempted to cross U.S. Highway 14A from Bauer Road to Wildberger Road. The driver, who’s name has not been released, collided with a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle heading west on Highway 14A.

The two people on the motorcycle, a 60-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, were both thrown from the bike. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger, who received life-threatening injuries, was airlifted to the hospital. Both riders were wearing helmets.

The 40-year-old male driver of the van was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

The names of the three people involved have not been released.

