Dinosaur Park updates could be in the near future

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Department of Park and Recreation is trying to make some changes to one park favorited by both tourists and locals.

The department plans on going in front of the city council Monday to talk about improvements to Dinosaur Park.

Among other things, the city wants to make the park more ADA accessible by adding a walking path, installing hand railings, and other safety features.

1.6 million dollars of the 2.5-million-dollar project has already been approved by the City’s Vision Fund Committee with the rest coming from the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department’s Capital Improvements Project Fund.

It’s a project that landscape designer Melissa Petersen believes will benefit everyone.

“It’s a huge tourist attraction. It’s also a really iconic place to Rapid City and some visitors just can’t access it right now and that’s not fair and we want to rectify that. Just allowing everyone who wants to go up and see the dinosaurs to be able to see them, we’re really excited about,” said Petersen.

It is yet to be determined if the park would have to close for these improvements, but Petersen believes portions would more than likely be temporarily shut down.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.