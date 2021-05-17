COVID-19 numbers for Monday in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,079. Two more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,993.

Pennington County reported 2 new cases, and Lawrence and Todd counties reported one new case each.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 to 71.

According to CDC data, 56.30% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.96% have completed the full vaccine series.

