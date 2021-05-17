Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Monday in SD

(WKYT)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,079. Two more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,993.

Pennington County reported 2 new cases, and Lawrence and Todd counties reported one new case each.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 to 71.

According to CDC data, 56.30% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.96% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona

Latest News

Experts weighing in on mental health stigmas
Mental Health Awareness Month
Fatal crash in Meade County
Having a business that’s involved with the community is something that part owner of Leone’s...
Spearfish ice-cream shop teams up BHSU athletics
The lab hosts a handful of experiments that try to understand how the universe is put together.
Lead underground research facility makes a positive impact on South Dakota economy