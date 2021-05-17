Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.
Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice” in the fall.

