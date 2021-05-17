Advertisement

A warmer week ahead, plus some storm chances

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will develop overnight for many on the plains. With a southeast wind overnight, don’t be surprised it some fog makes it to Rapid City. Sunshine will help take care of the fog early on and we will clear up nicely. Highs will jump into the 70s for a good chunk of the area. Highs will stay in the 70s for much of the week and Thursday could flirt with 80°!

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry. A stray shower could be possible in the southern plains, but those chances are pretty low. Better chance for showers and storms will arrive Wednesday and continue through Friday. These will take place in the afternoon and evening hours. Slightly cooler air is possible by the weekend with highs in the 60s. Showers will be possible both days, but it doesn’t look to be a washout. Enjoy the more summer-like pattern we have on tap for the week ahead!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Sturgis rally Logo
Sturgis Rally logo revealed

Latest News

A few showers on Sunday before drying out early next week
Warmer
Thunderstorms and Clouds for the Weekend
Thunderstorms
Rain in the Black Hills for the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Afternoon & Evening Thunderstorms Possible