A warmer week ahead, plus some storm chances

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will develop overnight for many on the plains. With a southeast wind overnight, don’t be surprised it some fog makes it to Rapid City. Sunshine will help take care of the fog early on and we will clear up nicely. Highs will jump into the 70s for a good chunk of the area. Highs will stay in the 70s for much of the week and Thursday could flirt with 80°!

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry. A stray shower could be possible in the southern plains, but those chances are pretty low. Better chance for showers and storms will arrive Wednesday and continue through Friday. These will take place in the afternoon and evening hours. Slightly cooler air is possible by the weekend with highs in the 60s. Showers will be possible both days, but it doesn’t look to be a washout. Enjoy the more summer-like pattern we have on tap for the week ahead!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.