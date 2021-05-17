A Warm Start to the Workweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for partly cloudy skies today with warm temperatures on the heels of southeast winds. These winds will also bring in more low level moisture, which will set the stage for some active weather later this week.

Isolated thunderstorms could pop up Tuesday afternoon, but the chances for storms increase Wednesday and Thursday as a series of upper level disturbances move across the area. Rain chances linger through the weekend, with below normal temperatures returning Saturday and Sunday.

Some parts of the area will receive some good moisture ... let’s hope that happens as we are still drier than normal to date!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.