Advertisement

A Warm Start to the Workweek

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for partly cloudy skies today with warm temperatures on the heels of southeast winds. These winds will also bring in more low level moisture, which will set the stage for some active weather later this week.

Isolated thunderstorms could pop up Tuesday afternoon, but the chances for storms increase Wednesday and Thursday as a series of upper level disturbances move across the area. Rain chances linger through the weekend, with below normal temperatures returning Saturday and Sunday.

Some parts of the area will receive some good moisture ... let’s hope that happens as we are still drier than normal to date!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Mostly Sunny KEVN
A warmer week ahead, plus some storm chances
A few showers on Sunday before drying out early next week
Warmer
Thunderstorms and Clouds for the Weekend