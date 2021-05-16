Mount Rushmore mascots, taking the famous faces around the country

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln; all faces on Mount Rushmore.

And the Department of tourism has a way to take the famous faces on the go.

“They are exactly what you might envision them being,” says Department of Tourism Deputy Secretary Wanda Goodman. “They are mascot versions of the four presidents who are represented on Mount Rushmore.”

These mascots have been around for over ten years making appearances at farmer’s markets, major league baseball games. and even the Thanksgiving Macy’s Day parade which attracts millions of viewers.

And also making an appearance, a replica of Mount Rushmore.

“It’s so hard to cut through that clutter sometimes of advertising and so we try to promote the state through marketing and traditional advertising of course, but through really fun and different ways too like these promotional activations,” says Goodman. “You can’t miss a thirty-foot Mount Rushmore so when we set that thing up, it’s eye-popping, it catches people’s attention and people’s natural curiosity takes over and they want to come over and see what we’re doing there.”

This way of advertising starts the conversation of what South Dakota has to offer in terms of tourism right on the spot.

“Well they certainly, first and foremost, represent South Dakota. What we’re trying to do with these mascots is to draw attention to South Dakota and get South Dakota exposure to get people to start thinking about South Dakota as a vacation destination and they are immediately recognizable and you should see the smiles on people’s faces when they see them,” says Goodman.

And South Dakota will be making an appearance for the twelfth time in this year’s Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.

