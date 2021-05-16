Advertisement

Exchange students will call Black Hills home again

For 35 years, Greenheart Exchange has found homes, volunteer experiences, and language programs...
For 35 years, Greenheart Exchange has found homes, volunteer experiences, and language programs for students from around the world.(Greenheart Exchange)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As life begins to return to normal, exchange programs are on the hunt for families willing to open their homes and lives to students from around the world.

For 35 years, Greenheart Exchange has found homes, volunteer experiences, and language programs for students from around the world.

Like so many other things, COVID put a stop to most exchange experiences during 2020.

In March of last year, 90% of exchange students cut their trips short and returned home.

In the fall, 140 exchange students did come to the US but none to the Black Hills. Area school districts decided it was better to wait, to get closer to the end of the pandemic, and to avoid heartache.

”In March, all the students in the nation, most, went back home and it was, the first thing I hear from people was not that it was hectic but that it was heartbreaking. By then, they had lived together quite a few months, gotten into the routine, looking forward to proms and graduations and so mainly it was heart-wrenching.”

Exchange students are on their way back to the Black Hills though with two signed up and awaiting the 2021/2022 school year.

If you’re interested in hosting a student, email Dayna Dick at, daynadick@gmail.com, or visit https://greenheartexchange.org/.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Sturgis rally Logo
Sturgis Rally logo revealed
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsom-Rysdon thanks South Dakotans for getting vaccinated...
Vaccinated people can stop wearing masks, recommendations may still be in place

Latest News

The Rushmore mascots
Mount Rushmore mascots, taking the famous faces around the country
Base conducting exercise May 17-21
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
The Douglas girls golf team has been relying on their underclassman.
Patriots look to their underclassman to lead on golf course