Exchange students will call Black Hills home again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As life begins to return to normal, exchange programs are on the hunt for families willing to open their homes and lives to students from around the world.

For 35 years, Greenheart Exchange has found homes, volunteer experiences, and language programs for students from around the world.

Like so many other things, COVID put a stop to most exchange experiences during 2020.

In March of last year, 90% of exchange students cut their trips short and returned home.

In the fall, 140 exchange students did come to the US but none to the Black Hills. Area school districts decided it was better to wait, to get closer to the end of the pandemic, and to avoid heartache.

”In March, all the students in the nation, most, went back home and it was, the first thing I hear from people was not that it was hectic but that it was heartbreaking. By then, they had lived together quite a few months, gotten into the routine, looking forward to proms and graduations and so mainly it was heart-wrenching.”

Exchange students are on their way back to the Black Hills though with two signed up and awaiting the 2021/2022 school year.

If you’re interested in hosting a student, email Dayna Dick at, daynadick@gmail.com, or visit https://greenheartexchange.org/.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.