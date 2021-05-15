Advertisement

Working out for a good cause, Black Hills Cross Fit takes the challenge to honor a memory

A group worked out for a good cause.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Cross Fit partnered with The Colton Levi Derr Foundation today {Saturday} in a fun way to raise money for the organization.

After just a quick warm-up, the participants took part in a cross-fit workout to honor Colton where they had to run around the building six times and do five exercises with 100 repetitions each all to signify the five hundred missions he did overseas.

Jason Ocilka, who helped organize the event, says this is a great way to help those in the community.

”The Colton Levi Derr Foundation does a lot to support veterans in the area, supports them, helps to get them any resources they need whether it be furniture or resources for any issues that they’re going through,” says Ocilka.

