Western Dakota Tech honors latest nursing graduates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In a pandemic world healthcare workers are more important than ever. And nursing students from Western Dakota Tech got their diplomas on May 14.

Western Dakota Tech thinks this is one of their largest classes and is breaking up their graduations to keep social distancing guidelines.

The first to get their diplomas were nurses who also took part in the pinning ceremony.

Two of the nurses who got their diplomas are going into correctional nursing and used their bond to get through the tough year.

The two took some time to reflect on the moment of getting their degree.

“I had the best feeling in the world. but at the same time..... yeah self-gratification,” Christina Runs Against and Lisha Smith say

