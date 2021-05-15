Advertisement

Western Dakota Tech honors latest nursing graduates

nursing grads from WDT
nursing grads from WDT(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In a pandemic world healthcare workers are more important than ever. And nursing students from Western Dakota Tech got their diplomas on May 14.

Western Dakota Tech thinks this is one of their largest classes and is breaking up their graduations to keep social distancing guidelines.

The first to get their diplomas were nurses who also took part in the pinning ceremony.

Two of the nurses who got their diplomas are going into correctional nursing and used their bond to get through the tough year.

The two took some time to reflect on the moment of getting their degree.

“I had the best feeling in the world. but at the same time..... yeah self-gratification,” Christina Runs Against and Lisha Smith say

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Child pornography charges filed against former Salvation Army Coordinator for the Black Hills
Rapid City man indicted on charges of rape and murder
Sturgis rally Logo
Sturgis Rally logo revealed
Shows start May 21st.
There’s room for funny business, Rapid City Comedy Club

Latest News

Starting Friday, the Dahl Arts Center is showcasing pieces made during the pandemic in their...
‘Proof of Life’ Exhibit showcases art made during the pandemic
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsom-Rysdon thanks South Dakotans for getting vaccinated...
Vaccinated people can stop wearing masks, recommendations may still be in place
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
Post 22 and Post 320 going head to head in a game.
Rapid City Parks and Rec. to renew a ten-year lease with city teams