Thunderstorms and Clouds for the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Allow me to start with this: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! Lightning is serious business, and you don’t want to be that guy who ends up getting struck by lightning at the party. Or Campground. Or golf course. Not a good look.

The trough from Canada is doing its job and is still going to make for a pretty cloudy Saturday.

Rain moves in and dots the map tonight and sticks around through most of the day. I say “dots” because this activity cannot be classified as an organized system per se, but the pop-up showers are will be the thing that will dampen our weekend plans.

After that, a ridge builds in and it will bring with it warmer air and sunnier skies. The afternoon showers are still slated to appear and will add to our afternoon rain chances throughout the next seven days.

I am still calling for Monday’s highs to stay some 5-10° above average for next week. As I have mentioned before, the chance for rain each and every afternoon is still there. Wash your cars at your own risk.

