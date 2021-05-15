‘Proof of Life’ Exhibit showcases art made during the pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic inspired artists around the world to express how they felt while undergoing this once-in-a-century experience. And artists here in the Black Hills were no exception.

Starting Friday, the Dahl Arts Center is showcasing pieces made during the pandemic in their “Proof of Life 2” display. Proof of Life 1 was hosted virtually by the Dahl earlier in the pandemic to support the arts center after it had shut down.

Assistant curator Jeannie Larson said that artistic expression can help both artists and the audience get through rough times.

”The art world has been around for longer than any of us have ever been alive, it’s been through many pandemics and world wars,” Larson said. “One thing that’s always stayed consistent, is artists make art, and people need to view it.”

The exhibit is available for viewing until August 7th.

