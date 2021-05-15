Advertisement

Photos of your furry friend for a good cause

The Bar K-9 has many dogs getting ready for a photo.
The Bar K-9 has many dogs getting ready for a photo.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Inside the Bar K-9 at the Rushmore Mall, the indoor dog park hosted an event where you paid ten dollars to get two poses of your furry friend.

The event was in collaboration with CeCe Page Photography where they took photos of dogs or cats and it’s all for a good cause.

Owner of the Bar K-9, Jared Batman, says this a good way to help Save Them All Rescue Services, a no-kill shelter in Hot Springs.

”It’s super important they’re always in need and looking for donations, it’s a great cause, and I think they’ll be very happy with how we turn out today,” says Batman.

And all the proceeds made will be donated to the ‘Save Them All Rescue Services.’

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Sturgis rally Logo
Sturgis Rally logo revealed
Child pornography charges filed against former Salvation Army Coordinator for the Black Hills
COVID-19 numbers for Friday in SD

Latest News

A group worked out for a good cause.
Working out for a good cause, Black Hills Cross Fit takes the challenge to honor a memory
nursing grads from WDT
Western Dakota Tech honors latest nursing graduates
Starting Friday, the Dahl Arts Center is showcasing pieces made during the pandemic in their...
‘Proof of Life’ Exhibit showcases art made during the pandemic
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsom-Rysdon thanks South Dakotans for getting vaccinated...
Vaccinated people can stop wearing masks, recommendations may still be in place