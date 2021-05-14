Advertisement

Vaccinated people can stop wearing masks, recommendations may still be in place

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsom-Rysdon thanks South Dakotans for getting vaccinated...
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The CDC amended its COVID-19 guidance Thursday, saying that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most settings. This as South Dakota continues to vaccinate its population.

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsom-Rysdon thanks South Dakotans for getting vaccinated and said that while it’s safe to not wear a mask in most indoor places, there remain a few exceptions as vaccinations continue.

“I know masks are still suggested in health care settings and other settings where there’s close proximity because it just adds that layer of protection.,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Businesses and institutions are likely to make adjustments to their mask protocols in the coming months. The Rapid City government issued a mandate for city buildings last October, relaxing the rules in February.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said that this recommendation remains in place for the time being.

“We’ll continue to monitor the trends,” Shoemaker said. “Perhaps this summer, there will be further relaxation of those recommendations, but for the time being, they will stay in place.”

Plexiglass shields will also remain in the City Council chambers.

