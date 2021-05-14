Advertisement

Rapid City Parks and Rec. to renew a ten-year lease with city teams

Post 22 and Post 320 going head to head in a game.
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every three years, the Rapid City parks and recreation department signs an annual lease renewal agreement with a handful of local sports organizations.

And this year, the department is drawing a new ten-year lease with Black Hills Sports, Post 22, and Post 320. With more deals to come at the end of the year.

Lindsey Myers from the department says these programs are a home run for the kids.

“It gives the kids an opportunity to see what is out there, what we have to offer for city programming, different activities,” says Myers. “As the kids are getting older the parents have an idea of what is offered for their children.”

The Rapid City Council is scheduled to authorize the renewal of the lease agreements at next Monday’s council meeting.

