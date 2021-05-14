More Afternoon & Evening Thunderstorms Possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another round of afternoon and evening thundershowers will be possible today as another upper level disturbance moves across the area. No severe weather is anticipated, but gusty winds and lightning will accompany any of the storms.

Scattered showers will be likely Saturday, then a somewhat drier day arrives Sunday, though an isolated thunderstorms will still be possible.

We will see a couple of warmer, dry days early next week before that chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns by the end of next week.

