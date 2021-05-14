Law enforcement responding to the area of Radar Hill Rd for a shooting involving a deputy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have some breaking news right now.

An official with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tells us ... there has been a shooting... involving a deputy.

Authorities tell us it happened this afternoon.... near the intersection of Morris Lane and Radar Hill Road.

We have a reporter at the scene right now.... and will bring you more updates as we get them.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.