Law enforcement responding to the area of Radar Hill Rd for a shooting involving a deputy
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have some breaking news right now.
An official with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tells us ... there has been a shooting... involving a deputy.
Authorities tell us it happened this afternoon.... near the intersection of Morris Lane and Radar Hill Road.
We have a reporter at the scene right now.... and will bring you more updates as we get them.
Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.