COVID-19 numbers for Friday in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 47 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,037. Two more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,991.

Pennington County reported 15 new cases, and Lawrence and Custer counties reported one new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 1 to 67.

According to CDC data, 56.13% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.66% have completed the full vaccine series.

