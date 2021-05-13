Wyoming Rep. Cheney focuses on re-election after removal from party leadership

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A day after Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) was ousted from her leadership post, the Wyoming lawmaker said she is looking ahead to her re-election.

Cheney told a group of reporters on a press call Thursday morning she is focused on the 2022 midterm elections in her home state. Cheney said she will be spending time listening to her constituents’ priorities and concerns in the coming months, and welcomes any competition for the sole House seat.

When asked about losing her spot as Republican conference chair, Cheney stood firm, saying she is proud to defend democracy and the truth. Earlier this year, Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats to impeach former President Trump. She has also accused Trump of inciting the Capitol security breach on Jan. 6.

While she recognizes the divisions in the Republican party at this time, she said she hopes to play a part in rebuilding the Republican party.

“That national picture is really important for us in Wyoming because if the Republicans are in the majority in the House and Senate, get the White House back in 2024, then we will have the kind of policies that we know will make life better and right for us in Wyoming. I see those things as very connected.”

The Wyoming Congresswoman said, right now, she is also focused on fighting what she calls President Biden’s dangerous and damaging policies, including his climate change agenda and tax hike proposals.

As for Cheney’s successor, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is expected to be voted into the top Republican leadership position. A vote is anticipated later this week. Washington DC News Bureau reporter Kyle Midura has more on her rise in GOP ranks here.

