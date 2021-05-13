Sturgis Rally logo revealed

Sturgis, S.D. (KEVN) - In the words of Sturgis’s Mayor, Mark Carstensen, it was was a historic day in Sturgis.

Since 1938, the city has been the hub for one of the largest motorcycle gatherings in the nation and Thursday revealed the new official logo for the rally.

In the past, the city paid to host the rally, but that’s no longer the case.

Now, sponsorships and partnerships return 7 figures back to the town annually.

Because of this, the town saw a need for an official brand to present to the sponsors.

“And as we look towards the future, city council, city staff, we’ve worked very hard over the past year for something that will give us 100% control, 100% clarity on what makes the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally,” said Carstensen. “What imagery, what can we sell our sponsors, what can we put on our merchandise, what can we make to say that’s the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”

Carstensen wanted long term recognition of the Sturgis brand honoring the past and looking toward the future.

The city hired an international marketing group to design the new logo and held focus groups across the country to find out exactly what the rally means to them.

“Of course, it means riding and the curving roads and that’s what the ‘S’ symbolizes is the winding roads throughout Sturgis and the Black Hills and the city name with the ‘S.’ The wings depict the motorcycle and the motor, and it represents the freedom and the patriot that come here every year to ride free in the hills,” said the Director of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Jerry Cole.

Each year will continue to have its own logo, but the new logo will serve as the overall brand for the rally for years to come.

