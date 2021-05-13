Advertisement

SD COVID-19 numbers for Thursday

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
May. 13, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 83 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,990. One more person has died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,989.

Pennington County reported 7 new cases, Meade County reported 6 news cases, Custer County reported 3 new cases, Lawrence County reported 2 new cases, and Perkins, Corson and Butte counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations increased by 2 to 68.

According to CDC data, 55.99% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.29% have completed the full vaccine series.

