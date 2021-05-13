Rapid City man indicted on charges of rape and murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man has been indicted on multiple charges stemming from the rape and murder of 42-year-old Robyn Runs Above of Manderson.

A Grand Jury formally charged Marlon Little Bald Eagle, 58, with an array of crimes including felony murder and the alternative charges of second degree rape or third degree rape. The felony murder indictment is considered appropriate when a death occurs during the commission of a felony. Being indicted on both second or third rape stipulates that a person may be convicted of one charge or the other, but not both.

On April 23, police were dispatched to an address in the 400 block of Maple Avenue on a report of an unresponsive female observed in the area. Upon arrival police found a deceased woman, identified as Robyn Runs Above. Although no injuries consistent with death were immediately apparent, a subsequent autopsy of Runs Above revealed evidence of a recent sexual assault.

During the course of the investigation, Little Bald Eagle was identified by police as the suspect responsible for the sexual assault on Runs Above. He was located and interviewed by members of the RCPD/Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Divisions. Following the interview, he was placed under arrest for Second Degree Rape.

Upon further examination of the autopsy results it was confirmed that injuries sustained during the sexual assault were the cause of Runs Above’s death.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.