Four people charged in April shooting death plead not guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tracy Laughlin,32, Travis Nelson,35, Gilbert Reyna,38, and William Long,55 are all charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder ... as well as second-degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Those charges all stem from the April 9 shooting death of Jesus Vance inside the South Dakota Rose Inn

The four all entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

The aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder charge carries a sentence of either death or life in prison if convicted.

The other three charges carry a maximum of 15 years behind bars.

Laughlin and Long are also charged as habitual offenders, Nelson will be arraigned on a habitual offender charge at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KOTA All rights reserved.