FDA and CDC approve emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday afternoon, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 to 15 years old.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration also approved the Pfizer vaccine, meaning with parent permission, kids from 12 to 17 can get the COVID vaccine.

In South Dakota, more than 48-thousand people fit that age range according to the 2019 US census estimate, adding another segment of the population needed to reach at least 70% vaccination for herd immunity.

Although COIVD-19 tends to affect older people more severely than young people, their vaccination is still needed.

“The fact of the matter is, it’s important for all people who are eligible for vaccines to become vaccinated, because that helps slow the spread of the virus and that slows down its ability to develop variants, and it slows down its ability to impact those vulnerable people who could still have a breakthrough case if they have been vaccinated or who have not been vaccinated themselves,” said State Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

The CDC also announced new guidelines today for fully vaccinated people, saying they can go without a mask both inside and out.

