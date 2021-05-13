Child pornography charges filed against Rapid City youth volunteer

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD (KOTA) - An individual associated with a youth camp at Thunderhead Falls on West Highway 44 has been arrested for possession of child pornography. The charge comes after local law enforcement executed a search warrant at 23095 Thunderhead Falls Road.

An investigation revealed child pornography linked to an account tied to Javier Clark Moreno, 40, of Rapid City. Moreno was arrested for one count of possessing, manufacturing or distributing of child pornography. Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.