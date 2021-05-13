Advertisement

Child pornography charges filed against Rapid City youth volunteer

(KOTA)
By Jill Sears
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD (KOTA) - An individual associated with a youth camp at Thunderhead Falls on West Highway 44 has been arrested for possession of child pornography. The charge comes after local law enforcement executed a search warrant at 23095 Thunderhead Falls Road.

An investigation revealed child pornography linked to an account tied to Javier Clark Moreno, 40, of Rapid City. Moreno was arrested for one count of possessing, manufacturing or distributing of child pornography. Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Shows start May 21st.
There’s room for funny business, Rapid City Comedy Club
Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.
Dunkin’ employee charged in death after allegedly hitting customer over slur
Rapid City man indicted on charges of rape and murder
One dead following two-vehicle crash near Canistota

Latest News

Sturgis rally Logo
Sturgis Rally logo revealed
FDA and CDC approve the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.
FDA and CDC approve emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds
LIV Hospitality is continuing its endeavors in growing the city of Deadwood.
New hotel and gambling opportunities to continue economic growth of Deadwood
SD COVID-19 numbers for Thursday