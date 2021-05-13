Advertisement

Another Chance of Afternoon Showers Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Again today, with some afternoon heating, isolated showers and thundershowers will be possible. Highs will be near normal - mid 60s in Rapid City.

Friday will be a mostly dry day, then shower chances increase Friday night on through the weekend as a series of upper level disturbances move across the area. No severe weather is expected, but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

Drier and warmer weather returns Monday.

