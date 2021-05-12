Advertisement

Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota

By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 88 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,907. Seven more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,988.

Lawrence County reported 6 new cases, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties each reported 3 new cases, Pennington County reported 2 new cases, and Butte County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations declined by 11 to 66.

According to CDC data, 55.90% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.08% have completed the full vaccine series.

