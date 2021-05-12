Advertisement

There’s room for funny business, Rapid City Comedy Club

Shows start May 21st.
Shows start May 21st.(Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s no more room for funny business, or maybe there is!

Rapid City is getting a comedy club.

Boss’s Comedy Club has been in Sioux Falls for 5 years and has seen success. Now, they’re bringing their model to Rapid City.

Starting May 21, there will be shows every weekend, hosting both nationally touring and local comics.

The shows will be at the Clarion Hotels event room, and will comfortably seat sixty or seventy people.

Boss’s Pizzeria will provide servers who will walk around the room asking about drinks and food.

Rapid City’s Comedy Club scene has been off and on over the years, according to Skyler Bolks, Co-owner of Boss’s Comedy Club.

”I’m a comic myself,” says Bolks. “So, I’ve performed in some of those rooms and they’re really good times, but it just doesn’t seem like anything will stick. Sioux Falls had a similar problem. We think we have a model, that it’s obviously been successful here in Sioux Falls, that’ll work and keep the comedy alive there in Rapid City.”

The club is most excited to introduce open mic nights once a week to Rapid City, which will give local comics the opportunity to develop and start to make a name for themselves.

Tickets will typically run 15 dollars, but may vary depending on the act.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Dwight Quigley is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Quigley sentenced after random shooting
RCPD funds
Rapid City Police Department hoping to add second precinct with surplus city funds
Photo courtesy of KOTA
Deadwood is looking at city ordnances for July 1st
Toy gun.
Rubber band guns versus lumber shortage

Latest News

Sponsors believe unemployment benefits are "too high."
“Get Americans Back to Work Act”
Will the pandemic inspire or deter future nurses?
Will the pandemic inspire or deter future nurses?
Rapid Elementary school
Rapid City is growing and so is its school district
One dead following two-vehicle crash near Canistota