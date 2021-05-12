Strong Storms For Mid-Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Let the rainy pattern begin.

There is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or shower for the rest of the week. We have a low that is pushing in from Alberta, Canada that will actually keep us locked in with the rainy weather. Even with that said not everyone will see showers all of the time.

There is a chance of some small hail and heavy rain and somewhat gusty winds that could accompany Wednesday’s storms. Right now we are looking at nothing that should reach severe levels, but they will be pretty rough for a few of us mainly in the southern sections of the viewing area like southern Meade County and into Pennington County as well.

There is a ridge that is moving in that will increase our temperatures by the end of the week and then give us a better view of the sun versus the mostly cloudy skies that we have been enduring for the past several days. By the end of the weekend, our skies will look much more clear and into next week we are looking at temperatures that will be a good 5° or more above average by the beginning of next week.

