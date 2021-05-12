Rapid City is growing and so is its school district

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen population growth over the past couple of years and this is only predicted to continue.

In an attempt to stay ahead of the growth, the Rapid City School District is developing several plans.

The district is in the process of purchasing new land to build another elementary school in the southwest part of the city.

“So, we really need to looking at that and, in my opinion, we are a little behind in building a school there, but giving our financial situation the way it is, we are fortunate the board gave us the go-ahead to purchase this property,” said School Services, Facilities Service Manager, Kumar Veluswamy.

The school district worked with the city planning department to understand exactly where the community growth is happening and what parts of town have already grown.

Veluswamy says acting now is essential for the future.

“Land now is cheaper than land tomorrow, so we need to be ready for now and 50 years, a hundred years from now,” said Veluswamy. “This is not the only site. We are looking at purchasing land in multiple different locations in Rapid City and this is one of them. Certainly, southwest part of Rapid City is growing along with East and North part of Rapid City.”

Veluswamy said the two projects the district is looking at that take priority right now are rebuilding or designing both South Middle and Robbinsdale Elementary Schools.

He hopes that they break ground on one of them later this fall.

